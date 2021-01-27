25,472 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.7% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $116.75 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.48. The company has a market capitalization of $157.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.