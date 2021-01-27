Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) traded as high as C$5.81 and last traded at C$5.80, with a volume of 213535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$310.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$271.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.