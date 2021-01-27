Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $776,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 197.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,887,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,278 shares during the period. Allianz Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,722,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,358,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,142,000 after buying an additional 227,067 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,607,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,612,000 after acquiring an additional 188,039 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,410,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,953,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.127 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

