Ironwood Financial llc Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,435,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $328.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $330.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.