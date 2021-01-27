OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 912.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Barclays boosted their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $535.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $536.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $579.50.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,110,384.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yuval Shaked sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.10, for a total value of $432,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,364 shares of company stock valued at $20,375,194. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.