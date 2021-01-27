Brokers Set Expectations for People’s United Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

PBCT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

