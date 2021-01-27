Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Receives $54.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, January 22nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DLGNF opened at $63.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87 and a beta of 1.81. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $65.37.
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.
