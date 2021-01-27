Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Receives $54.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLGNF opened at $63.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87 and a beta of 1.81. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.42 million during the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.42%. Analysts predict that Dialog Semiconductor will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

