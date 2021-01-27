ODUWA (OWC) Price Down 7.9% This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. One ODUWA token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $10,502.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,515.09 or 1.00445814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00023105 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00026578 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000289 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

