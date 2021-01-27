Robotina Price Tops $0.0055 (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Robotina coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Robotina has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $515.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Robotina has traded up 36.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00069421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.86 or 0.00880951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00050658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,286.96 or 0.04379791 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00016113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00018372 BTC.

Robotina Coin Profile

Robotina (ROX) is a coin. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 coins and its circulating supply is 304,947,473 coins. Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico

According to CryptoCompare, “Robotina is an Ethereum-based platform that uses the internet of things, artificial intelligence and blockchain tecnology to optimize the functioning of the electricity grid, reduce electric energy consumption and lower the electricity costs. ROX is an ERC 20 token that serves as the fuel for the Robotina ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Robotina

