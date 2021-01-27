LINA Price Hits $0.0081 on Top Exchanges (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 57.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One LINA token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINA has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $10,644.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LINA has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00069421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.86 or 0.00880951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00050658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,286.96 or 0.04379791 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00016113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00018372 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA (LINA) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,674,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

