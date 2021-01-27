Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 615 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,339,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1,482.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,523,000 after acquiring an additional 406,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in S&P Global by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,156,000 after acquiring an additional 216,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,430,000 after acquiring an additional 136,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $319.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.49 and a 200-day moving average of $341.65. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

