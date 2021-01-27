Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Sunday, January 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

NYSE:WAL opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

