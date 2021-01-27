Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $2.78. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,833.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.13 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.62.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -96.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $86.75.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $2,670,964.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,521,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,139,002.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,414 shares of company stock worth $14,026,606. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $948,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

