Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.
NASDAQ CPSS opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a current ratio of 27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $101.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.12.
Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.
