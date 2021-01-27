Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, VP Mark Creatura sold 15,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 408,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Greg Washer sold 41,674 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $169,196.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,172.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,650 shares of company stock worth $440,449. Insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPSS opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a current ratio of 27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $101.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.12.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

