Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $917,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY stock opened at $212.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.11 and a 200-day moving average of $155.64. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $213.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

