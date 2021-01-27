Clean Yield Group Cuts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Clean Yield Group reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,466 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after acquiring an additional 274,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,196,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after acquiring an additional 86,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 519,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

PPG opened at $141.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $153.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

