iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $110.14

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.14 and last traded at $110.51, with a volume of 1903119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.51.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.61.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,179,000 after acquiring an additional 318,669 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.