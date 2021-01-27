Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.30

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 1457510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

TROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.34 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 8.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

