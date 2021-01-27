Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.75

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.75 and last traded at $63.49, with a volume of 10607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $1,941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,605.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $160,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,183 shares of company stock valued at $12,843,639. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64,735 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 531.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 57,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

