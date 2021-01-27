East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.25

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.25 and last traded at $63.09, with a volume of 35472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 645,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104,766 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

