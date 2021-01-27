Brokers Offer Predictions for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

