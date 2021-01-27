Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL) Trading 21.2% Higher

Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL)’s share price traded up 21.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.69 and last traded at C$1.60. 471,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average session volume of 117,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark lowered their price objective on Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) from C$1.35 to C$1.20 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$1.75 target price on Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their target price on Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$76.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.94.

Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$36.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

