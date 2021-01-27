GVIC Communications Corp. (GCT.TO) (TSE:GCT) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

GVIC Communications Corp. (GCT.TO) (TSE:GCT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.28. GVIC Communications Corp. (GCT.TO) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.11 million and a PE ratio of -3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About GVIC Communications Corp. (GCT.TO) (TSE:GCT)

GVIC Communications Corp. operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada, the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information, Commodity Information, and Community Media. The company provides environmental data and historical products that assess environmental risk for commercial and industrial properties; produces technical resource guides in the areas of environmental health and safety, transportation, risk management, and business practices; operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

