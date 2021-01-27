Brokerages Set Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) Target Price at €46.45

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €46.45 ($54.64).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DPW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.83 ($59.80) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €42.96 ($50.54) on Friday. Deutsche Post AG has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €41.03 and a 200-day moving average of €39.10.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.