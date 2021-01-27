High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.94

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.94 and last traded at C$11.82, with a volume of 29224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.47.
HLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.25. The stock has a market cap of C$414.20 million and a P/E ratio of 23.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.02.
In related news, Director Matthew Roy Hennigar sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$45,190.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,040.
High Liner Foods Company Profile (TSE:HLF)
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
