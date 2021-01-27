High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.94

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.94 and last traded at C$11.82, with a volume of 29224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.47.

HLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.25. The stock has a market cap of C$414.20 million and a P/E ratio of 23.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.02.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$259.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$266.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Roy Hennigar sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$45,190.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,040.

High Liner Foods Company Profile (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

