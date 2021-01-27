National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management trimmed its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in National Beverage by 156.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 41.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter worth $935,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $160.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.81. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $271.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.10 million. On average, analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

