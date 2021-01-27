National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 153.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 377.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 304.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

