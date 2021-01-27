Eukles Asset Management Trims Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Eukles Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFBS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,052,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,831,000 after acquiring an additional 342,258 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 257,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 189,995 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,421,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,858 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. Equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $26,300.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 690,806 shares in the company, valued at $27,279,928.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G. Carlton Barker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,491 in the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.