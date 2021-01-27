Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-1.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. Boston Properties also updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.53-1.57 EPS.
Boston Properties stock opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average is $88.88. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $147.83.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.82.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
