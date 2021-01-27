Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-1.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. Boston Properties also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.53-1.57 EPS.

Boston Properties stock opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average is $88.88. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.82.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

