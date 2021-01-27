Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Trims Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,570 shares during the period. Pinterest makes up 1.5% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Pinterest worth $24,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $3,758,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $84,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $4,116,589.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,920.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,694,040 shares of company stock worth $178,591,046.

Shares of PINS opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of -108.19 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.61.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

