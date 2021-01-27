Eukles Asset Management Increases Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 16,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $2,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,910,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,069 shares of company stock worth $5,331,415 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

