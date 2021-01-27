Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Lateef Investment Management L.P.

Lateef Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,600 shares during the quarter. Graco comprises about 0.6% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lateef Investment Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Graco worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 2,355.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 69.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

GGG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $398,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,403,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,524 shares of company stock worth $8,556,066 in the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

