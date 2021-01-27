Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Chemed makes up about 2.3% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 66,371.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,626,096 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 370,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total value of $1,940,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,746,905.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,663 shares of company stock worth $7,959,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $540.18 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $528.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.18.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.