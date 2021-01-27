Palmer Knight Co Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Palmer Knight Co lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 4.0% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $151.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.63. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $5,015,124.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,880. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

