Eukles Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Eukles Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.