Palmer Knight Co Invests $724,000 in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Palmer Knight Co bought a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Vontier comprises approximately 0.6% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter worth approximately $4,419,000. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $988,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VNT opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $746.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.55 million. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 714.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

