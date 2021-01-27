Lateef Investment Management L.P. Has $56.47 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up 5.2% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lateef Investment Management L.P. owned 0.16% of IQVIA worth $56,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 52,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in IQVIA by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 203,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 39,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

NYSE IQV opened at $180.34 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $192.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 198.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.70 and its 200 day moving average is $166.54.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

