Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 275 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.25.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,879 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

