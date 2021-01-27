Lateef Investment Management L.P. Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 3.8% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lateef Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $40,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,835,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,207,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $841,347,000 after acquiring an additional 174,024 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 402,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,503,000 after acquiring an additional 144,427 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $80,749,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 588.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 124,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,038,000 after purchasing an additional 106,764 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.67.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $723.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $728.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $694.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

