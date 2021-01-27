Bfsg LLC Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $15,812,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock opened at $296.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.44.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. 140166 downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.58.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

