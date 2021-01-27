CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

NYSE CIT traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 815,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,962. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.59.

In related news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $145,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,112 shares in the company, valued at $460,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

