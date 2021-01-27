American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,378 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. 140166 cut shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.15.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.