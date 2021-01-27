Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT stock opened at $147.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $417.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

