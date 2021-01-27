TELUS (NYSE:TU) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.04

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 29813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TELUS by 64.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,389,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,293,000 after buying an additional 1,725,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in TELUS by 13.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,962,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $167,101,000 after buying an additional 1,152,291 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in TELUS by 31.2% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,718,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,222,000 after buying an additional 884,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in TELUS by 12.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,844,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $120,373,000 after buying an additional 740,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in TELUS by 76.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,687,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,695,000 after buying an additional 731,765 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

