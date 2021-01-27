SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSAB AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

SSAAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Danske downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSAB AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

SSAAY stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

