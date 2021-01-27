Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Lowers Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 376,531 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,892,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $835,668,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,034,000 after acquiring an additional 85,254 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $504.98 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $200.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $483.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

