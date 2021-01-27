Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Reduced by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,057,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,740 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 2.4% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.23% of Chubb worth $162,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Chubb by 72.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Chubb by 38.1% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB stock opened at $150.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.11.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.72.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.