Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after buying an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,820,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,381 shares during the period. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $38,891,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $262.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

