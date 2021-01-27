Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $244,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,439 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 31.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.6% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 130,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 33.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE DVN opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.84.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.