21,697 Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Acquired by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned 0.08% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.57.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

